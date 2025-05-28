Trump to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump is pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality television couple convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

In a call Tuesday with the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, Trump said, “Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow.”

Trump added: “They’ve been given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing.”

Savannah Martin, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention about how her parents were “persecuted by rogue prosecutors” because of their politics, reacted to the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“I have shed so many tears,” she said. “The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

In 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and of conspiring to defraud banks by submitting false documents to obtain loans. Todd received a 12-year prison sentence with 16 months of probation, and Julie was handed a seven-year sentence with 16 months of probation as well. They reported to prison in January 2023.

The Georgia couple, known for Chrisley Knows Best, also had to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

In a statement to the Associated Press, the couple’s attorney, Alex Little, said the pardon “corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community.”

“President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias,” Little added.

Trump, who was convicted of bank fraud and also found liable in civil court for tax fraud, has issued other pardons to allies over white-collar crimes in recent weeks.

In April, he used his executive power to erase a potential 20-year sentence for former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore, who used stolen charity funds for plastic surgery and her daughter’s wedding.

The Chrisleys are the latest example of Trump dishing out pardons to allies convicted of white-collar crimes. Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na

Also that month, the president pardoned tax cheat Paul Walczak—a few weeks after his mother attended a $1 million-per-plate fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, Trump pardoned former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins, who accepted bribes in exchange for sheriff’s badges. Jenkins had been punished with a 10-year federal prison sentence.

The prospect of such pardons has reportedly contributed to Mar-a-Lago’s membership price doubling from $500,000 during Trump’s first term to $1 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Also a factor are business executives looking to avoid being hit with Trump’s tariffs and cryptocurrency leaders wanting deregulation.