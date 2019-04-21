Notre Dame Organ Has Been Water Damaged

Olivier Latry, one of the chief organists at Notre Dame Cathedral told NPR that the famous organ will have to undergo “extensive renovation” due to water damage from the April 15 fire that damaged the church. Latry, whos organ album “Bach to The Future” is the last music recorded on the instrument, says the organ’s windchest is damaged. “It’s the box where it provides air on the pipes,” he told NPR. “So, we have to check all of those things. And, of course, the electric system. ... The organ has an electric system which was installed in the last restoration and, as you know, electricity and water doesn't work together.” It is not clear how the massive organ will be restored–whether technicians will work inside the church or if parts of it will be removed.