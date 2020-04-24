Canada Mass Shooter Went on Rampage After Fight With Girlfriend, Police Say

Read it at AP
Canada’s worst mass shooting, last weekend’s rampage in Nova Scotia, happened after an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend spiraled out of control, a police official has said. The official confirmed to the Associated Press late Thursday that the shooting spree, which left at least 22 people dead, erupted from a domestic dispute involving 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman and his partner. The unnamed official said more details would be given at a Friday news conference. Wortman was shot and killed about 13 hours after the attacks began. He carried out much of the attack while in disguise as a police officer in a vehicle made up to appear like a patrol car. There are 16 crime scenes in five different communities throughout Nova Scotia.