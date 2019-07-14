CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Nail Biter
Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer to Claim Wimbledon Championship
In an epic match, Novak Djokovic narrowly beat Roger Federer on Sunday to claim his fifth Wimbledon championship. The grueling game saw the first ever fifth-set tiebreaker in the tournament final, won by Djokovic 7-3. A 12-12 tiebreaker cap was instituted after last year’s tournament, when a semifinal fifth-set ended 26-24, in order to give players a more definitive finish time. Nevertheless, Sunday’s matchup was the longest for any Wimbledon final, lasting nearly five hours. Djokovic’s win is his fifth-straight victory over Federer and also his fifth-straight in Grand Slam play. The last time Federer defeated Djokovic in one of the four major tournaments was in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2012.