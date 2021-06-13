CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Novak Djokovic Earns 19th Grand Slam at French Open
CAN'T STOP
Read it at ESPN
After coming back from a two-set deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final of the French Open, Novak Djokovic has earned his 19th Grand Slam trophy, ESPN reports.
Djokovic is currently one major title away from tying Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s shared record at 20. The win also makes him the reigning champion of the Australian and French Opens, a remarkable feat for a polarizing figure whose last year was marred by self-imposed COVID controversies and highlighted by his accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a tennis ball.