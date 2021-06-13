CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Novak Djokovic Earns 19th Grand Slam at French Open

    CAN'T STOP

    Cheyenne Ubiera

    Breaking News Intern

    Reuters/Susan Mullane

    After coming back from a two-set deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final of the French Open, Novak Djokovic has earned his 19th Grand Slam trophy, ESPN reports.

    Djokovic is currently one major title away from tying Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s shared record at 20. The win also makes him the reigning champion of the Australian and French Opens, a remarkable feat for a polarizing figure whose last year was marred by self-imposed COVID controversies and highlighted by his accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a tennis ball.

    Read it at ESPN