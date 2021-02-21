Novak Djokovic Wins 18th Grand Slam Title With Australian Open Victory

CHEAT SHEET
Serbian Novak Djokovic easily beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 in less than two hours to claim his record-breaking ninth Australian Open cup and his 18th grand slam title. Djokovic is now just two grand slam wins away from tying tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who each have 20 grand slam wins. Djokovic suffered an abdominal strain early on in the competition, which was plagued by COVID-19 challenges including a ban on fans and quarantine requirements for all athletes that stopped them from practicing upon arrival to Melbourne.