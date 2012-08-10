CHEAT SHEET
    Novelty PSU T-Shirt Protests NCAA

    Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo

    Penn State students are revolting against the sanctions imposed on their beloved football team in perhaps the only way available to them: with sarcastic novelty tees. An independent book store near the university’s campus is now selling t-shirts that display a parody of the “NCAA” logo—but with the “C” replaced with the symbol for the Communist party and the catchphrase, “Overstepping Their Bounds And Punishing the Innocent,” written across the back. The shirts have actually been available at The Student Bookstore—which is not affiliated with the school—and on its website for weeks, but have just started to become popular with the PSU kids after a local blog posted a photo of the shirt on Twitter and Facebook.

