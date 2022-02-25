Now Amanda Bynes Wants Out of Her 9-Year Conservatorship
IN BRITNEY’S FOOTSTEPS
Following in Britney Spears’ footsteps, Amanda Bynes officially filed to end her nine-year conservatorship on Wednesday. The filing comes after a judge’s September decision to keep the conservatorship in place until a status hearing in March 2023. Her conservatorship began in 2013 after several incidents exposed the severity of her poor mental health and granted her mother, Lynn Bynes, full legal control of her personal, medical, and financial decisions. In one instance, the child star set a neighbor’s driveway on fire and soaked her dog in gasoline. She had a brief stint in a psychiatric facility and was afterwards taken care of by her parents. According to a statement from Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, Bynes “wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.” A hearing has been scheduled for March 22.