Now Elon Musk Is Apparently Meeting With Iranian Officials for Trump
Billionaire Elon Musk has quickly become the public face of the new Trump Administration. After being appointed to a government “department” that does not exist, the Tesla billionaire took time out from hobnobbing with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago to meet with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, according to The New York Times. Two Iranian officials told the publication the meeting took place on Monday in New York, where their discussion focused on softening tensions with Iran and the United States. Musk requested the meeting, according to the report. Ultimately, the meeting with Musk and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani was “positive” and good news," said the officials, who added that the meeting, held at an undisclosed location and chosen by the ambassador, lasted for more than an hour. “We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, told The Times. Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s transition spokeswoman, said, “The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary action to do just that.” Just last week, the Justice Department announced federal charges in connection with a failed Iranian plot to kill Trump.
