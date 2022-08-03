Monica Lewinsky Wants Another Beyoncé Song Edit ‘While We’re at It’
DON’T SAY MY NAME
When Beyonce announced that she would remove the word “spaz,” considered by some to be an ableist slur, from her song “Heated,” Monica Lewinsky saw an opportunity to make her own request for a lyrical adjustment. “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted, referencing Beyonce’s 2013 song in which she uses Lewinsky’s name to signify ejaculation. As the New York Daily News reported, the lyrics read, “He Monica Lewinski’d all on my gown.” Lewinsky, who faced public humiliation for her relationship with Bill Clinton and has since become an anti-bullying advocate, has written about the song before, pointing out in a 2014 Vanity Fair article that Queen Bey should’ve said that he “Bill Clinton’d all on my gown.” On Tuesday, Lewinsky clarified that she never formally reached out to Beyonce about the lyric and was only joking about the proposed change.