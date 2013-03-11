Now Pippa Snogs Her New Squeeze On The Slopes!

Seems Pippa is spoken for at last. And of course, it was on the ski slopes that the new royal romance was made public.

William and Kate were only confirmed as a couple when they were spotted kissing between runs, Harry and Cressida outed themselves with an Alpine snuggle a few weeks ago and now 29-year-old Pippa has become the latest of the young royal set to publicly smooch in the snow.

Pippa was photographed publicly kissing - and although there don't seem to be tongues in the pics published by E! today there is no doubt that they are really kissing - and cuddling her new boyfriend, Nico Jackson after taking part in the Engadine Ski Marathon, a gruelling annual cross country ski race over 45km.

Pippa, wearing a red ski jacket and Nico, in a black jerkin, were seen embracing after the race and talking to Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who cheered them across the finish line.Nico is a stockbroker at Deutsche Bank, whose family run a ski shop in England. Unsurprising, therefore, that the pair were kitted out in all the latest ski gear.Nico, 35, and Pippa were first spotted making out in mid-February, at another ski resort, Zermatt, when twitter user Mike Goldstein tweeted: “Pippa Middleton snogging her boyf aggressively next to me at the bar.”

Pippa has been single since seperating with England Cricketer Alex Loudon shortly after the royal wedding.