Now Prince Charles, AKA Daddy, Threatens to Cut Off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Funding

Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry’s funding if he walks away from royal duties, blowing a huge hole in Harry and Meghan’s plans to become “financially independent.”

He may also decide to charge them rent on their U.K. home.

“Charles is not the kind of person to take insults to the crown well and, while personally sometimes guilty of extravagance, he likes to think of himself as frugal on behalf of the institution,” a source who knows him told The Daily Beast. “The idea that he will just roll over and continue giving Harry and Meghan millions of pounds a year if they want to go off and do their own thing is seriously wide of the mark.”