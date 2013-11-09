Now You Can Drive the ‘Flying Car’

Read it at Market Watch
If you want to risk your life, the founder of Moller International, the developer of Skycar, is giving you the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the “flying car” for a mere $15,000. The Skycar has been in the works for decades, but it needs one last boost to get off the ground (ha ha). The company is hoping for $958,000 in funding and claims to have partners who will match contribution amounts. In theory, the car will be driven on the road and take off and land vertically. Do you dare?