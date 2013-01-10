NRA 'Disappointed' with Biden

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Vice President Joe Biden met with the NRA on Thursday, and it did not seem to go well. “We were disappointed with how little this meeting had to do with keeping our children safe and how much it had to do with an agenda to attack the Second Amendment,” the NRA’s statement said. For the past week Biden has been meeting with groups on both sides of the gun-control debate to come up with recommendations on how to curb gun violence. Biden says the task force’s suggestions will be announced Tuesday. The task force has also met with medical groups, religious groups, educators, members of the videogame industry, and gun retailers to discuss the issue.