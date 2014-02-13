NRA: Leave Toy Guns Alone!

CHEAT SHEET
Motivated by the case of a Maryland boy who was suspended from school for forming his Pop-Tart into the shape of a gun, the Florida affiliate of the National Rifle Association is proposing a bill that would protect children’s constitutional right of “brandishing a partially consumed pastry or other food.” The proposal is focused on stopping the disciplining of children for using simulated weapons in schools, be it imaginary guns, toy guns, or even pictures of guns. In what passes for sanity these days, Republican state Rep. Dennis Baxley, who introduced the bill, explained his actions. “Obviously, we don’t want firearms brought to school in a backpack. But we got into a lot of simulated behaviors and overreacted.”