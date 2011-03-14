NRA Passes on Meeting With Obama

Looks like the National Rifle Association is not ready to join hands with the anti-gun lobby just yet, despite what the White House might think. In an editorial in a Tucson newspaper Sunday, President Obama called on gun-control lobbyists and the NRA to begin “a new discussion” to regulate guns, but the NRA said Monday it will attend no such meeting. “Why should I or the NRA go sit down with a group of people that have spent a lifetime trying to destroy the Second Amendment in the United States?” said the NRA’s longtime chief executive, Wayne LaPierre. Justice Department officials will meet with gun-control advocates starting on Tuesday and over the next few weeks to discuss changes in policy, and White House officials had indicated they had expected the NRA would be there as well.