NRA Shoots Down Trump Admin’s ‘Sweeping’ Gun Ban Proposal for Transgender Americans

The National Rifle Association is pushing back on a weapons ban for transgender Americans that the Justice Department is reportedly considering.

The discussions among senior officials in the department are centered around last week’s fatal shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis by 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was reportedly born male but identified as female. The potential weapons ban was first reported by the Daily Wire on Thursday and later confirmed by CNN and other outlets.

In a statement on X, the National Rifle Association said the Second Amendment “isn’t up for debate.”

“The NRA supports the Second Amendment rights of all law abiding Americans to purchase, possess and use firearms,” the group said. “NRA does not, and will not, support any policy proposals that implement sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the Department of Justice for comment.

A DOJ spokesman previously told the Daily Wire a “range of options” were on the table.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership this Department of Justice is actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools,” the spokesman told the outlet.

The NRA, founded in 1871, has long resisted restrictions on the Second Amendment, even in response to school shootings. And after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which killed 58 people and injured hundreds, the organization at first supported regulations on bump stocks only to reverse course and oppose them.