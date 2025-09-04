Trump Admin Plots to Ban Guns for Trans Americans

Senior Justice Department officials in the Trump administration are mulling a weapons ban that would single out transgender Americans.

The proposal would limit transgender people’s right to possess firearms, two officials familiar with the internal discussions told CNN.

The discussions, first reported by the Daily Wire, are using last week’s deadly church shooting in Minneapolis as a launch point, the officials told the outlet.

The horrific event that killed two children and injured 21 at Annunciation Catholic Church was carried out by 23-year-old Robin Westman, who is reported to have been born male but identified as a woman.

Right-wing influencers were quick to claim that Westman’s motive to kill stemmed from being trans—and the Trump administration appears to be seizing on that narrative as part of its broader assault on transgender Americans. Within days of Trump’s return to office, he signed executive orders banning trans people from serving in the military, declaring the government would only recognize two genders, and scrubbed all mention of trans Americans from federal websites—among countless other declarations.

The onslaught has only ramped up—just last week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Fox News that studies were being conducted on a possible link between medications “for gender transitions” and violence.

There is no correlation between anti-depressants or medications used by transgender people and violence, research shows.

In 2023, the Gun Violence Archive found that of all mass shootings over the previous decade, only 0.11% had been carried out by transgender suspects.

But that hasn’t silenced the building claims from MAGA loyalists. After the June assassination of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Minnesota, Donald Trump Jr. falsely claimed the violent offender had ties to the trans community.

”The radical transgender movement is per capita the most violent domestic terror threat if not in America, probably the entire world,” he said.