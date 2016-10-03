NRA Trolls Kim Kardashian After Armed Robbery in Paris
Less than 24 hours after Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, the NRA is using its official Twitter account to troll the reality star and wife of rapper Kanye West. In a tweet that tagged Kardashian's name, the pro-gun group sarcastically asked how it is "possible" that the gunmen were able to obtain weapons in Paris given the city's "strict" gun control laws. The implication of the message seemed to be that all gun laws are useless because "criminals" will always find a way to subvert them. Kardashian, who recently reaffirmed her support of Hillary Clinton for president, posted a series of tweets following the massacre at a gay club in Orlando, Florida in June that called for Congress to "close this loophole that makes it easy for dangerous people to get guns & kill."