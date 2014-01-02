NSA Builds Code-Cracking Computer

CHEAT SHEET
Nothing to look at here, folks, just the National Security Agency building a massive, encryption-breaking quantum computer. According to documents released by leaker Edward Snowden, the NSA is rushing to create a computer that can decipher virtually every type of encryption that guards banking, medical, and government records. The effort is part of a $79.7 million research program called "Penetrating Hard Targets" that's taking place at a lab in College Park, Maryland.