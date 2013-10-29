NSA Chief: Spying Keeps U.S. Safe

CHEAT SHEET
Under fire for even more revelations about the extent of its program, the NSA is now pushing back. In testimony before Congress, the director of the National Security Agency, General Keith Alexander, said that the agency’s actions “bring back more U.S. soldiers, airmen and Marines” alive from a dangerous world. He also called “extremely false” the reports that the NSA has collected information on U.S. allies in Europe, and that they do not spy on Americans or “innocent civilians of any country.” Alexander was pointed in his defense arguing that despite major attacks elsewhere, there has been “not one major terrorist incident in the United States since 9/11,” and that the NSA sees “what neither the CIA nor FBI could see” before 9/11.