NSA Chief to Step Down

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Send an email with your best wishes – he’ll find it. Army General Keith Alexander will step down after eight years on top of the NSA reports Reuters. Alexander and his tenure atop the spy agency have come under fire recently after revelations from the Edward Snowden leaks detailed the extent of the NSA’s snooping into emails, social media and phone records. While the change is seen as giving President Obama an opportunity to reform the secretive agency, the NSA says Alexander is not leaving because of the revelations in the leaks.