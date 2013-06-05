NSA Collecting Millions of Verizon Records

CHEAT SHEET
Be careful, they're listening. According to a bombshell new report, the National Security Agency has been collecting telephone records of millions of Verizon customers since a top-secret order was issued in April. The Guardian cites the order as saying Verizon has to give the NSA information on all calls—both domestic and those placed between the U.S. and other countries. It was granted by the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and stipulates the numbers of both parties, the location data, time of call, and call duration be handed over between April 25 and July 19. Normally, this type of court order is used for a specific suspect and not indiscriminately, as it is now.