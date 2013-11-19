NSA Gets Record Requests

CHEAT SHEET
The National Security Agency has been flooded with an 888 percent increase in requests from Americans who want to know if they're being spied on. Former defense contractor Edward Snowden's shattering disclosures about the ultrasecret agency have led to a spike in inquiries, officials said. But here’s the catch: Anyone requesting open records gets a form letter in response that says NSA cannot confirm or deny any information has been gathered. And don’t expect a decrease in these requests: The Supreme Court upheld the controversial spying program on Monday.