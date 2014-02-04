NSA ‘Probably’ Spies on Congress

CHEAT SHEET
Big Brother watching Big Brother is so meta. According to Deputy Attorney General James Cole, the National Security Agency "probably" gathers phone records of Congressional lawmakers and staff. Cole was grilled by members of Congress at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, and said that he was unaware of anything that "scrubbed out" Congressional numbers from the NSA's data sweeps. But don't worry, Cole added that NSA officials aren't allowed to look at the findings "unless we have reasonable, articulable suspicion that those numbers are related to a known terrorist threat."