CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    NSA Putting Malware Everywhere

    BIG BUGGER

    Jason Lee/Reuters

    The National Security Agency is not just watching you—it's mass-scale hacking you. The agency is expanding its abilities to collect computer data, with plans to automatically hack millions of computers worldwide via malware "implants," according to new classified files leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The NSA formerly used this type of malware to hack a few hundred targets, but now the processes used by humans are being computerized with an automated system codenamed Turbine.

    Read it at The Intercept
    ;