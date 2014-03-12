NSA Putting Malware Everywhere

CHEAT SHEET
The National Security Agency is not just watching you—it's mass-scale hacking you. The agency is expanding its abilities to collect computer data, with plans to automatically hack millions of computers worldwide via malware "implants," according to new classified files leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The NSA formerly used this type of malware to hack a few hundred targets, but now the processes used by humans are being computerized with an automated system codenamed Turbine.