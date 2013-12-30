NSA Spied on Assange

CHEAT SHEET
Well, look at the bright side, Julian Assange: you weren’t being paranoid. It turns out the National Security Agency did tap into Assange’s WiFi at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he is currently holed up while fighting extradition.According to Jacob Appelbaum, who co-wrote the Der Spiegel article that first revealed the NSA’s catalog of spying devices, the NSA can control iOS devices and any phone communication from as far as eight miles away. Ecuadorian embassy visitors received welcome messages from a Ugandan company—apparently the messages were installed from a base station installed on the roof, disguised as a cell tower for surveillance purposes. Check your history, Assange, there’s bound to be some awkwardness in there.