NSA Weighs Amnesty for Snowden

Top National Security Agency official Rick Ledgett told 60 Minutes in an interview that will air on Sunday that the U.S. government is considering offering Edward Snowden amnesty if he agrees to return all of the documents he obtained from the NSA. While Ledgett said that “it’s worth having a conversation about” Snowden’s possible amnesty, he also clarified that not everyone in the NSA agrees. Still, Ars Technica points out that even if Snowden met Ledgett’s high bar for assuring the secure return of all the data, journalists Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras are also known to have copies of the documents, making it nearly impossible for such a deal to work.