NSA Whistleblower Revealed, Hiding in Hong Kong

Days after breaking the story of a massive program by the National Security Agency that involved obtaining private phone and Internet communications from major American telecom and social-media companies, the British newspaper The Guardian revealed the identity of its source: Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old employee of the defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. Snowden previously worked for both the CIA and the NSA, and gradually became disillusioned with the agencies' callous disregard for civil liberties. "I have no intention of hiding who I am because I know I have done nothing wrong," he said. He escaped to a hotel in Hong Kong, which he hopes will protect him from the U.S. government. Booz Allen confirmed Sunday that Snowden had worked there for "less than three months," and the director of national intelligence referred inquiries to the Justice Department.
