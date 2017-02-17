NSYNC: Reunion Comments ‘Out of Context’

Despite Lance Bass reportedly teasing “something special” in the works for NSYNC in 2017, the defunct boy band issued a statement on Friday clarifying that there is no news to share regarding a potential reunion. Speaking on Thursday with Entertainment Tonight, Bass said, “We’re doing something [special]. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” while confirming the band’s vinyl release of their 1998 Christmas album and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year. “We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans unfortunately Lance’s comments to the press were taken out of context,” the band wrote on Twitter. “When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us.” The five-piece group, which launched the career of pop star Justin Timberlake, last reunited on-stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, during which they performed a two-song medley during a Timberlake retrospective set.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10