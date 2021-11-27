This Is Not a Drill—NuFace's Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tool is $75 Off Right Now

I'll admit it—before I tried the NuFace contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical. Not many non-injectable treatments (i.e. neurotoxin and dermal fillers) are capable of contouring the cheekbones and jawline, thereby creating the look of a slimmer silhouette, but NuFace delivers on all of its promises. It's an investment piece to be sure, but with the NuFace Black Friday sale on Amazon right now, there are no excuses not to try the beloved device out for yourself.

NuFace Petite Facial Contouring Device Down from $209 You rarely see discounts this deep on any of the NuFace devices, but this $75 off on the mini. version is not a deal to sit back on. Plus, you can also take up to 40 percent off other NuFace toning devices and the newly launched skincare collection. Buy at Amazon $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.