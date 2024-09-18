This Is Not a Drill—NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tools Are 25% Off Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit it—before I tried the celebrity and supermodel-approved NuFace Facial contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical about its merits—some beauty editors claim that the tools give them an instant facelift-like effect in just five minutes.

In general, I tend to think that there aren’t very many non-injectable or in-office treatments (e.g., neurotoxins like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm) capable of contouring the cheekbones and slimming the jawline at home. But once I finally tried the microcurrent-powered facial tool myself back in 2020, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I’ve been a loyal NuFace advocate ever since.

The NuFace Facial Toning devices are definitely an investment piece (there are several models ranging from about $200 to $500 a pop), but if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on one but are hesitant about the hefty price tag, now’s your time to take the plunge. For a limited time, NuFace is hosting a Friends and Family sale, offering 25 percent off sitewide (and up to 50 percent off on select items), including its bestselling toning devices, skincare, and anti-aging LED light attachments gift sets—no code required.

Two long-term aestheticians founded NuFace, and each of their facial toning devices harness the contouring and lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology. This technology helps deliver instant and long-term results by stimulating blood flow for an instant glow and toning your facial muscles for a more chiseled look and instant lift. Some people see an instant lifted and firmed effect after just a few passes, but you'll see the best results after a couple of weeks of daily use for about five minutes per session.

NuFace devices very rarely go on sale (especially for this deep of a discount), so this isn’t a sale to hold back on if you’re looking to save. Frankly, I haven’t seen this steep of a discount since Black Friday. In other words, run—don't walk!

TRINITY+ Starter Kit Smart Advanced Facial Toning Kit Down from $395 Buy At NuFace $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mini Starter Kit Mini Facial Toning Device Down from $220 Shop At NuFace $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

NuBody Toning Device Down from $400 Shop At NuFace $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: