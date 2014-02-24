Nugent: U.S. Becoming Nazi Germany

CHEAT SHEET
The man who called President Obama a "subhuman mongrel" is back at it. On Monday, Ted Nugent suggested that Obama is sparking a race and class power struggle in the same vein as Nazi Germany before the Holocaust. "There was an incrementalism to what happened in Germany and other places historically, where they came in slowly," he said on Dennis Miller's radio show, adding, "And I think that's what Obamacare is, that's what I think of most of what he represents." The president, Nugent says, "really wants to destroy America."