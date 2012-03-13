Nuke Expert Finds Iran Explosives Site

A new development in concerns over Iran's nuclear program: a U.S. nuke expert said Tuesday that he's discovered a test chamber for explosives at Iran's Parchin military site. David Albright, founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, said he found the site through satellite images of a relatively small and isolated compound at Parchin, which is southeast of Tehran, that matched a description in a November 2011 International Atomic Energy Agency report. Iran has so far refused access to the site, which a U.N. nuclear watchdog wants to visit, leading to speculation among Western diplomats that it was trying to clean up the facility before letting anyone inspect it. Iran, meanwhile, has written off talks of an alleged cleanup as "propaganda."
