Nunes Now Unsure If Trump Team Was Surveilled

CHEAT SHEET
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes now doesn’t know “for sure” whether President Trump or his transition team were part of the communications he initially cited as potential proof the president had been wiretapped by the previous administration. “He said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the [intel community] about this before he knows for sure,” a Nunes spokesperson said Thursday, ABC News reported. Nunes stirred controversy Wednesday by calling an impromptu press conference to announce that he’d seen evidence indicating Trump and his associates were “incidentally” surveilled by the Obama National Security Agency—a finding on which he immediately briefed the White House, but failed to inform his committee colleagues.