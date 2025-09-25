Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re on a debloat TikTok spiral (that would be me), you’ve likely seen the Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Roller. The Uplift Facial Roller was one of the first beauty tools on the market, and, somehow, it’s still one of the most coveted. Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Eva Longoria have all shouted out the purple sculpting tool on various videos and social media posts over the years, and I finally decided it was time for me to put it to the test.

Coined the “Lazy Girl Gua Sha,” the OG beauty tool “features 24 massaging tourmaline stones precisely positioned to target pressure points on the face, helping to stimulate circulation and relieve tension,” says Nurse Jamie team member Richard Garcia.

Nurse Jamie Uplift Face Roller Benefits

Apart from reducing water retention and helping with product absorption, the face roller also helps relax areas of tension, especially in the neck, where daily stress and tech habits can cause tightness.” He says that Nurse Jamie (aka Jamie Sherrill, a registered nurse and celebrity skin expert) also recommends using your thumb to find areas that feel tense along the neck and masseter muscles, then gently rolling to help release that tension and support the look of a more refreshed appearance.

How to Use the Uplift Face Roller

The key to getting the most out of the face roller is consistency, along with a special technique. “Try Nurse Jamie’s ‘Magic 7’ routine by rolling in a 7-shape,” says Garcia. “Starting at the center of the face, move outward toward the ear and then down the neck, where two key drainage points help support a refreshed and sculpted appearance.”

Along with the facial roller, I was sent the Nurse Jamie EGF Face Cream, which is expertly formulated with Plant Stem Cells, Triple-Peptides, and Epidermal Growth Factors to visibly improve skin tone, texture, and resilience. “Nurse Jamie is a big fan of epidermal growth factor (EGF) to support skin renewal and improve the look of tone and texture. Apply your EGF serum first, then use the roller to help with absorption and boost your self-care ritual,” recommends Garcia.

My Review

I followed the recommended routine for 30 days to see if I could achieve a slimmer, more sculpted complexion. I appreciated that the facial roller is easy to use and doesn’t take more than 10 minutes to work over all the areas of your face. I would often do it while watching WNBA games in the evening, ensuring I rolled it over every area of my face for at least a minute before moving on. I’d use it in the morning as well, especially under my eyes to reduce puffiness and liven them up.

Garcia suggests using the lifting face roller after drinking alcohol or eating salty food to help expel excess fluid retention, which I was sure to do on nights I consumed an adult beverage or two… or three. I might not have woken up feeling my best, but at least my face didn’t look puffy or swollen.



What felt the best were the stones, mainly when I first started using the tool. My face and body hold a lot of tension and stress. Massaging the tool over my cheeks and jaw helped to unlock loads of tension I was carrying and gave me instant relief.

After 30 days, I’m still using the Uplift Face Roller in the morning and evening, and have noticed a significant change in my profile. My jawline looks more defined, and I notice a very subtle lifted effect in the pre-jowl area. Overall, I feel more sculpted and less tense (much less clenching!) than ever before. Whether you have some pent-up tension in your face that you want to get rid of or need help alleviating puffiness, Nurse Jamie’s lauded Uplift Face Roller lives up to the hype.

