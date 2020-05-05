Nursing-Home Death Recount Sees New York’s Toll Jump by An Additional 1,700
New York state has reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at its nursing homes and adult-care facilities after officials changed the way it arrives at its coronavirus fatality figures. The count now includes people believed to have been killed by the virus, but who hadn’t had a positive test by the time they died. That means at least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes since March 1, according to the Associated Press. However, that is still likely to be an undercount as the list doesn’t include nursing-home residents who were transferred to hospitals before dying. Parker Jewish Institute in Queens and Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan have reported the highest number of deaths with 71 and 64, respectively. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration has faced criticism that it hasn’t done enough to protect vulnerable residents during the pandemic.