Nuts in Pregnancy Cut Allergy Risk

Maybe your kid won’t have to eat at the peanut-free table after all. A new study in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that not only is eating nuts while pregnant safe for the unborn, it could actually lower the child’s risk of developing the dreaded allergy after he leaves the womb. Researchers following a group of 11,000 particpants found that nut allergies were significantly lower among the children with moms who ate more nuts. The findings come at a time of increased worry over what can be deadly childhood allergies, which have more than tripled since 1997.