NY AG Opens Probe on Fantasy Sports

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened an inquiry into daily fantasy sports websites DraftKings and FanDuel on Tuesday, following a New York Times report that the two companies were embroiled in an insider trading controversy. Schneiderman sent the sites a letter ordering them to hand over details of any investigations into their employees over allegations of exploiting access to nonpublic data. The probe comes after a DraftKings employee admitted to inadvertently releasing data before the the third week of National Football League games, a move considered similar to insider trading in the stock market. The company said Tuesday that it conducted a thorough investigation and alleges that the employee did not have an unfair advantage.
