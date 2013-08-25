NY AG: Trump University Is Fake

CHEAT SHEET
    Hope Donald Trump has that legal team ready. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a $40 million lawsuit on Saturday against Donald Trump, claiming that his so-called Trump University “engaged in deception.” The lawsuit alleges that students paid between $1,495 and $35,000 to learn business techniques from Trump—and were even promised private meetings with the Donald, but instead all they got was their picture taken in front of a life-sized photo of Trump. Trump fired back against Schneiderman, with his attorney insisting that the attorney general was trying to extort campaign contributions.

