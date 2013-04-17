NY Daily News Doctored Bombing Photo

CHEAT SHEET
The Post wasn’t the only New York tabloid to botch coverage of the Boston bombing. The New York Daily News doctored a photo of a bombing victim on yesterday’s front page. The original picture shows a woman with a badly mangled leg lying in a pool of blood while someone kneels to help her. But in the picture that ran in the News, her wound is gone. “If you can’t stomach the gore, don’t run the photo,” wrote Charles Apple, who originally posted a story about the manipulation. The New York Post, the News’s rival, was criticized for inflating the death toll and running with a story about a Saudi suspect.