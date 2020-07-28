Cuomo: Criminal Charges May Be Coming After Wild Hamptons Music Concert

CHEAT SHEET
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state Department of Health would conduct an investigation into a Saturday night Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons after videos of large groups of people standing close together at the event circulated online. Cuomo said he was “appalled” by the “egregious social distancing violations” at the concert, which was called “Safe & Sound” and had been advertised as a charity drive-in show. “We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health,” Cuomo tweeted Monday night. Video of the event showed a large crowd of people seemingly wearing masks but not social distancing.