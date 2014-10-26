NY Ebola Patient Gets Blood Transfusion

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Dr. Craig Spencer, the New York physician who contracted the Ebola virus while volunteering with Doctors Without Borders in West Africa, received a transfusion of blood plasma on Friday from another health care worker who survived the virus: Nancy Writebol. Writebol contracted the virus in August while volunteering in Africa and recovered at Atlanta’s Emory Hospital. “I am praying for Dr. Spencer’s recovery and am happy to be able to donate blood,” Writebol said. New York’s Bellevue Hospital said that Spencer is “entering the next phase of his illness” as expected, with gastrointestinal symptoms, though he is awake and communicating.