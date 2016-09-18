NY Gov. Describes Bomb as ‘Terrorism’

CHEAT SHEET
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning that the bomb blast in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday night was an act of terrorism, but cautioned that it was not linked to international terrorism. “A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism,” Cuomo said at a press conference, adding that there is no additional threat to New York but there will be increased police patrols at airports and subway stations as a precaution. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said immediately following the attack that it appeared to be intentional, but did not classify it as terrorism. All of the victims have been released from the hospital, Cuomo said. A second device, believed to be a pressure cooker, was recovered nearby.