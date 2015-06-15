NY Gov to Launch Probe Into Prison Break

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce Monday a formal investigation into the escape of two convicted murderers. The investigation by a state inspector will examine prison protocols and procedures, and “all factors” of how Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 35, were able to escape the upstate Clinton Correctional Facility using power tools and help from prison staff nine days ago. A manhunt involving hundreds of local, state, and federal authorities is still underway for Matt, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2008 for killing and dismembering a businessman whose torso was found in the Niagara River, and Sweat, who murdered a sheriff’s deputy in 2002. Cuomo said finding the men is the top priority, but an inquiry into what went wrong is needed, adding that there would be “zero tolerance for anyone who aided or abetted these criminals.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10