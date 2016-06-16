N.Y. Man Arrested With Assault Rifles, Bomb Instructions

CHEAT SHEET
Police on New York’s Long Island arrested a man Thursday whose home was found to store bomb-making instructions, assault rifles, a portrait of Adolf Hitler, and $40,000 in cash. The man, identified as 29-year-old Edward Perkowski, faces weapons charges for the arsenal, as well as drug charges for marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Suffolk County police said they believed they may have prevented an Orlando-style mass shooting by arresting Perkowski, noting that they had “neutralized a clear public threat.” Perkowski was described by fellow residents as perpetually being in trouble with the law.