NY Moves to Raise Fast-Food Minimum Wage

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Fast-food workers in New York are one step closer to a minimum wage of $15 an hour after a state board unanimously recommended the increase Wednesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed the panel, called it “one of the really great days of my administration.” The recommendation is expected to be implemented by the state’s acting commissioner of labor, representing a raise of more than 70 percent for workers who earn the state’s current minimum wage of $8.75 an hour. Wages for fast-food chain employees in New York City would see the increase by the end of 2018, due to a higher cost of living, while the rest of the state would wait until mid-2021.