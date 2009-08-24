CHEAT SHEET

    Reprieve?

    N.Y. Post: Madoff's Got Cancer

    Bryan Smith / ZUMA Press

    Shocking news from the New York Post: Bernard Madoff is apparently dying in prison of cancer. The Post reports that unnamed inmates in the Butner, North Carolina complex where Madoff is being held have confirmed that Madoff is popping 20 pills a day to treat his cancer, which is rumored to be in his pancreas. Neither his lawyer nor his wife's lawyer would confirm or deny that he has cancer. In prison, Madoff has apparently been participating in Native American purification rituals held in a sweat lodge on the prison grounds.

