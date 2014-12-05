NY Rolls Out Police Training Program

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner William Bratton and other NYPD officials on Thursday unveiled a new, comprehensive three-day training program for recruits, current police officers and supervisors. The program is part of a series of reforms to strengthen relations between the NYPD and the community in the wake of public outcry over the death of Eric Garner and other highly-publicized confrontations involving police nationwide. “Fundamental questions are being asked and rightfully so,” de Blasio said. The program is rolling out “as we speak” in a new facility in College Point, Queens, de Blasio said, and will be completed in June. The program is part of a series of reforms creating “a momentum of change” on top of a revamped stop-and-frisk policy, decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, the roll out of body cameras, and the involvement of the Civilian Complaint Review Board and the attorney general, de Blasio said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10