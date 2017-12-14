NY Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Stepping Down

CHEAT SHEET
Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. announced Thursday that he will step down as publisher of The New York Times, effective January 1, and his son, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger will take over his role. “This isn’t a goodbye,” the elder Sulzberger, who is 66 years old, told Times employees. “But, beginning in the new year, the grand ship that is The Times will be A. G.’s to steer.” A. G. Sulzberger, who is 37 years old, will be the sixth member of the Ochs-Sulzberger family to serve in the role.